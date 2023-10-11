India Expected To Become $30-Trillion Economy By 2050: Atanu Chakraborty
International financial institutions have projected India's growth to be around 6.3% this year and inflation at about 6%, so nominal GDP would be around 10-12%, he said.
India is expected to become a $30-trillion economy by 2050 pushed by robust consumption and exports, HDFC Bank chairman and former economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Wednesday.
"If this kind of pace continues for some year, it will make India a $30-trillion economy by 2045-50 with per capita income of $21,000," he said at an event organised by KPMG.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's GDP projection marginally by 0.2% to 6.3% even as it slashed the global growth forecast to 3%.
IMF in July had estimated India's GDP forecast at 6.1% for 2023-24. However, this is lower than the RBI's latest estimate of 6.5% for the current financial year.
Last week, the World Bank retained India's growth forecast at 6.3% for the current financial year on the back of robust service activities despite global headwinds.
In India, which accounts for the bulk of the South Asia region, growth is expected to remain robust at 6.3% in 2023-24, India Development Update of the World Bank said.
The World Bank had projected 6.3% GDP growth in its April report as well. India recorded 7.2% growth in 2022-23.
Last month, Asian Development Bank (ADB) marginally lowered India's growth forecast to 6.3% for the current financial year.