India Criticises Further Delay Over UNSC Reforms; Says Process Could Go On For 75 Years

"As a responsible and constructive member of the United Nations, India will, of course, continue to engage in this process alongside our reform-minded partners, and persist with our efforts to move from repetitive speeches to text-based negotiations. However, for those of us who truly wish to fulfil our leaders’ commitment towards an early and comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, looking beyond the IGN looks increasingly to us as the only viable pathway to a future UN Security Council that would better reflect the world of today,” she said.