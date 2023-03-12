India, Australia To Conclude Talks For Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement 'As Soon As Possible'

The CECA will create new employment opportunities, raise living standards and improve the general welfare in both countries, it added. The ministers also highlighted the importance of a smooth and timely clean energy transition as both countries work towards achieving their respective net zero goals. 'India-Australia bilateral trade exceeded $31 billion last financial year. Both agreed that given the trade complementarities between the two countries, there is considerable potential for significantly enhancing bilateral trade within the next five years,' the statement said.