India, Asian Development Bank Sign $400 Million Loan For Urban Services

The Union government signed a loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank on Monday for $400 million for its urban reform agenda.

The agenda includes creating high-quality urban infrastructure, improving service delivery and promoting efficient governance systems, the Ministry of Finance said in a release on Monday.

While the signed deal is sub-programme 2 for supporting investment planning and reform actions at the state and urban local body levels, sub-programme 1 was approved in 2021 with a financing of $350 million, it said.

Sub-programme 1 was aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of manufacturing in India by supporting the development of industrial corridors.