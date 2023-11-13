India, Asian Development Bank Sign $400 Million Loan For Urban Services
The urban reform agenda includes creating high quality urban infrastructure, and promoting efficient governance systems.
The Union government signed a loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank on Monday for $400 million for its urban reform agenda.
The agenda includes creating high-quality urban infrastructure, improving service delivery and promoting efficient governance systems, the Ministry of Finance said in a release on Monday.
While the signed deal is sub-programme 2 for supporting investment planning and reform actions at the state and urban local body levels, sub-programme 1 was approved in 2021 with a financing of $350 million, it said.
Sub-programme 1 was aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of manufacturing in India by supporting the development of industrial corridors.
The programme envisages reforms to control urban sprawl and foster systemic and institutional reforms, along with capacity building for urban local bodies and community awareness, the statement said.
"The sub-programme also supports other mission objectives for ensuring urban water security through reducing water losses, recycling treated sewage for non-domestic use, rejuvenation of water bodies, and maintaining sustainable groundwater levels," Takeo Konishi, country director of ADB's India resident mission, said.
Cities will also be incentivised to become creditworthy through various reforms aimed at enhancing their revenue, such as property taxes and user charges, improving their efficiencies and rationalising their expenditure, it said.
ADB has been a key development partner in India's urban sector since 1996 and has supported various states and ULBs through innovative investments and capacity development initiatives.