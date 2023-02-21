India And Singapore Link Domestic Payment Systems For International Remittances

India's United Payments Interface and Singapore's PayNow can now be used to make international transfers between the two countries.

The linkage between the two domestic payment systems was launched on Tuesday in a virtual ceremony that was attended by the heads of both countries, i.e., Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The UPI-PayNow link was launched by Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Managing Director Ravi Menon. The two central bank heads marked the launch by transmitting money to each other across borders by using the UPI-PayNow link.

Initially, for Indian users, the State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, and ICICI Bank will facilitate both inward and outward remittances, while Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate inward remittances. For users in Singapore, the service will be made available through DBS-Singapore and Liquid Group, according to an RBI statement.

Customers of the participating banks can make cross-border payments to Singapore using the relevant bank’s mobile banking application or internet banking. Initially, Indian users can remit up to Rs 60,000 per day, which is about 1,000 Singapore dollar.

The UPI-PayNow linkage will also be governed by existing liberalised remittance scheme rules which allow individuals to remit a maximum of US $250,000 per year overseas.

Funds held in a user's bank account or e-wallet can be transferred to or from India using just the UPI-ID, mobile number, or virtual payment address of the receiver. Only person-to-person remittances are allowed under the link currently for the purposes of "maintenance of relatives abroad" and "gifts", according to the RBI's FAQs on the service.

The UPI-PayNow interlinkage will soon include more banks and financial institutions in India.