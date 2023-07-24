Income Tax Return Filing Rose 6.18% In FY23, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The number of people filing income tax returns rose by 6.18% in FY23 as compared with FY22, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The total number of people who filed tax returns as of FY23 stands at 7.4 crore, she said in response to a question posed during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

Of this, 5.1 crore incurred zero tax liability, indicating that the taxpayer is below the taxable income threshold in a particular financial year. This effectively brings the total number of people who contributed to government tax revenue to 2.2 crore.

The Finance Minister also provided data on the number of tax filers from each state since FY20.

Under the new tax regime, the taxable income threshold begins at Rs 3 lakh per annum. However, in a move to incentivise the salaried class to switch to the new tax regime, the Union Budget 2023 announced a tax rebate for those with an annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh.