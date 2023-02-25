IMF Urges G20 For Stronger Debt Architecture 

The International Monetary Fund has endorsed the G20 countries’ efforts to strengthen the debt architecture and called to improve the speed and effectiveness of debt resolution.

This comes ahead of the release of the finance ministers and central bank governors meeting communique on Saturday. This is in line with India’s priorities for G20 which sought to discuss debt sustainability for debt distressed nations.

IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged the G20 leadership to strengthen the international financial architecture, particularly with respect to debt resolution and strengthening the global financial safety net.

“In light of rising debt vulnerabilities in many countries, I strongly endorse efforts to strengthen the debt architecture and improve the speed and effectiveness of debt resolution,” Georgieva’s statement read.

In 2020, the G20 worked out a Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) by establishing a Common Framework (CF) for debt resolution which delivered debt operation for Chad, according to Georgieva.

“It is now critical to complete Zambia’s debt restructuring, establish a Creditor Committee for Ghana, and advance work with Ethiopia,” she said.

The IMF Director’s comments come at a time when Spain’s Vice President and Economy Minister Nadia Calviño noted that member countries expressed differences during the deliberations over how to approach the debt management process and its conduct.

According to a Bloomberg report, IMF’s chief also noted that ‘disagreements still hobbled debt restructuring talks' as creditors began the discussion on Saturday morning.

Bloomberg reported that at the center of the standoffs in Zambia and Sri Lanka are Chinese demands that loans made by the World Bank and other multilateral lenders be included in any restructuring. However the idea was reported to be rejected by the US and the World Bank.

“…more predictable, timely, and orderly processes are needed both for countries under the common framework and for those not covered by it, including Sri Lanka and Suriname,” Georgieva’s statement read.

The IMF is also one of the co-chairs of the new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) along with 2023 G20 President India, and the World Bank which met in person for the first time in Bengaluru this week.

The GSDR is aimed to bring together creditors (official, old and new and private) and debtor countries to discuss key issues that can facilitate the debt resolution process.

“We launched the GSDR under the auspices of India’s G20 presidency last week at the deputies’ level, followed by an engaged and constructive principals’ meeting earlier today,” she said, “We will further build on this discussion during the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings in April.”