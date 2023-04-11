IMF Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast To 5.9% For FY24

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the 2024 and 2025 financial years amid a slowing global economy.

The IMF projects the gross domestic product to grow 5.9% in 2023–24, 20 basis points lower than estimated in January this year. It projects India to grow 6.3% in the 2025 fiscal, 50 basis points lower than estimated earlier.

Tentative signs in early 2023 that the world economy could achieve a soft landing—with inflation coming down and growth steady—have receded amid stubbornly high inflation and the recent financial sector turmoil, the IMF said.