IMD Warns Of Above Normal Temperatures In Most Parts Of India In May

The monthly maximum temperatures for May are expected to be above normal over east-central and east India and some parts of the north-east and peninsular India, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

However, the temperature is likely to be normal or below normal over the north-west and west-central India, according to the release.

Most parts of the country are expected to experience normal to below normal minimum temperatures, except some parts of north-west and east India where above normal minimum temperatures are likely in some areas, the IMD said.