IMD Warns Of Above Normal Temperatures In Most Parts Of India In May
Above normal heat wave days are expected over most parts of coastal Andhra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.
The monthly maximum temperatures for May are expected to be above normal over east-central and east India and some parts of the north-east and peninsular India, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.
However, the temperature is likely to be normal or below normal over the north-west and west-central India, according to the release.
Most parts of the country are expected to experience normal to below normal minimum temperatures, except some parts of north-west and east India where above normal minimum temperatures are likely in some areas, the IMD said.
Heat Wave Outlook
Above normal heat wave days are expected over most parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and east Uttar Pradesh.
Such conditions may prevail in some parts of Telangana, northern Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and coastal Gujarat in May 2023.
Rain Forecast
Average rainfall during May over the country is most likely to be normal, according to the Met office.
Below normal rainfall is likely in most parts of north-east India, many parts of east central India and south peninsular India. However, normal to above normal rainfall is expected over north-west India, many parts of west-central India and northern part of peninsular India.