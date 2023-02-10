ADVERTISEMENT
IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 4.3% In December

India’s factory output rose but at a slower pace than in the previous month.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
The Index of Industrial Production expanded 4.3% in December, compared to a revised estimate of 6.3% in November, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

The industrial output rose by 5.3% on a month-on-month basis in December.

Thirty-three economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast December IIP growth at 5%.

Sectoral Estimates

  • Mining output rose 9.8% in December.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 2.6%, after a contraction of 5.6% over the previous month.

  • Electricity generation rose 10.4%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 8.3%.

  • Capital goods output grew 7.6%.

  • Intermediate goods output fell 0.3%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 8.2%.

  • Consumer durables output fell by 10.4%.

  • Consumer non-durables output rose by 7.2%.

