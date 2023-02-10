IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 4.3% In December

India’s factory output rose but at a slower pace than in the previous month.

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 4.3% in December, compared to a revised estimate of 6.3% in November, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

The industrial output rose by 5.3% on a month-on-month basis in December.

Thirty-three economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast December IIP growth at 5%.