IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 4.3% In December
India’s factory output rose but at a slower pace than in the previous month.
The Index of Industrial Production expanded 4.3% in December, compared to a revised estimate of 6.3% in November, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.
The industrial output rose by 5.3% on a month-on-month basis in December.
Thirty-three economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast December IIP growth at 5%.
Sectoral Estimates
Mining output rose 9.8% in December.
Manufacturing output expanded 2.6%, after a contraction of 5.6% over the previous month.
Electricity generation rose 10.4%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 8.3%.
Capital goods output grew 7.6%.
Intermediate goods output fell 0.3%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 8.2%.
Consumer durables output fell by 10.4%.
Consumer non-durables output rose by 7.2%.