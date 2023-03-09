How Operational Reforms Helped Cut Interest Payments

Operational reforms such as treasury single account and single nodal account systems helped the government accrue tangible savings, according to a senior government official.

Both systems offer efficiency in public account management by reducing idle funds languishing in the various accounts of state governments and central agencies, the official told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity. This efficiency helps cut down the interest payments made by the government as these funds are borrowed, he said.

Earlier this month, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan told reporters that interest cost savings in the current fiscal due to public financial management system reforms like single nodal account would surpass the savings made in the last fiscal. The savings on interest payments in FY22 were reported at Rs 10,000 crore by the Finance Ministry.

The TSA and SNA helped to move from the pre-existing prescriptive release of funds to a just-in-time or real-time payment, minimising the float with banks. Fundamentally, it recorded expenditures only after the actual utilisation of the funds and not merely after the transfer of funds from the Finance Ministry. Unspent balances at the end of a year would also be surrendered by respective ministries, reverting back to the consolidated fund of India.