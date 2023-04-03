How OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Could Impact India — Analysts' View

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' decision to cut production of crude oil by 1.16 million barrels a day in anticipation of lower demand from developed economies is likely to negatively impact India in the medium to long term, analysts said on Monday.

India imports around 85% of its crude oil consumption of 4.9 mbpd. For every $10 per barrel rise in the price of crude oil, the country's import bill is likely to increase by $15 billion annually, which is around 0.51% of the gross domestic product, according to analysts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its end-2023 production forecast for OPEC+ by 1.1 mbpd and raised its Brent price forecast to $95 and $100 a barrel in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The surprise cut is consistent with the new OPEC+ doctrine to act preemptively to prevent significant losses in market share, its analyst said in a note.