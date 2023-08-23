How ONDC Plans To Disburse MSME And Unsecured Personal Loans — BQ Exclusive

The Open Network for Digital Commerce is planning to roll out its credit services for individuals and sole proprietors from late October, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

ONDC will start with lending towards unsecured personal loans, and goods and services tax-based lending for micro, small and medium enterprises.

While the specifications for this category are expected to be officially announced in the first week of September, the first set of credit availability options for people are expected from late October or early November, the first person quoted above said.

In early August, ONDC released a blueprint on developer platform GitHub on how financial services could come up on the platform. The government-backed network’s official website also shows gift cards, credit, insurance, and FastTag as upcoming categories under the domain.

The platform will also host mutual funds as another category in the near future. Its specifications are expected to be sent to participants for feedback in the first week of September, the first person said.

For insurance, the specifications will be sent to the participants next week, the person said. After the company gets feedback from participants, the products will be rolled out.