How Much Unsecured Credit Is Too Much?

"Stretch your legs as much as the mat allows you to," is probably the best Hindi proverb to describe the borrowing habits of Indians, or at least it used to be.

Typically, the average Indian did not like to be too leveraged and approached institutional financing for major life investments, like a car or a home. But that's quickly changing.

Since June 2021, growth in unsecured borrowing from banks i.e. credit card debt and unsecured personal loans, has outpaced growth in secured credit, data from Reserve Bank of India showed.

As of December 2022, for instance, unsecured loans grew by 24% year-on-year to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, while total retail credit rose by 20.17% year-on-year to Rs 39.35 lakh crore. Overall, non-food credit saw an uptick of 15% in the same time period to Rs 132.5 lakh crore.

The pace of growth in unsecured credit has been very surprising for investors as well, an executive at a private equity firm which invests in Asian banks told BQ Prime, on the condition of anonymity.

While there has been no adverse movement in asset quality so far, if bad loans start ballooning, the growth can also hurt lenders, the person quoted above said.

But, is all that consumption-led unsecured credit growth good for the economy?

Expansion in retail credit has powered much of systemic credit growth over multiple quarters and has also helped banks expand their interest margin. But, a sharp and quick expansion in unsecured loans can also foster risks as these loans are not backed by any collateral.

"At this moment, we will not say that it (unsecured credit) is overheating. Because the proportion has not become very, very high," Aniket Dani, head of research at Crisil Rating Information Services of India Ltd., said. Asset quality has also held up in the segment, he said.