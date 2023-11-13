How An Andhra Government Entity Avoided Default At The Last Minute

An urban development plan fraught with opposition and bureaucratic delays have resulted in an Andhra Pradesh state government entity nearing a default on its Rs 2,000 crore bonds.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority is expected to receive Rs 570 crore this week from its state government, so it can replenish its escrow account and make due payments, according to two people in the know.

APCRDA’s debt servicing is due on Nov. 16, said the first person quoted above, who is one of the bondholders.

The amount has been approved and sanctioned by the government, and this would be shortly sent to the secretary in the finance department for the release of funds, both the people added.

On Nov. 2, rating agency CRISIL downgraded these bonds to ‘BBB+ (CE)’ from ‘A- (CE)’, maintaining a watch on the rating with negative implications.

The rating action was due to delays in release of funds by the state government, which caused the company to not meet its timely debt servicing ability and non-adherence to the T-structure of the bonds, CRISIL said in a note.

The money was raised in 2018 to finance priority infrastructure development projects in Amaravati, according to the issue document reviewed by BQ Prime. The document showed that in 2017, APCRDA's expenditure stood at Rs 87.4 crore and the income stood at Rs 132 crore. These are the last available financials of the entity.