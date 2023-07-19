How Aging Populations Will Shape Labour Markets By 2031

It is forecast that by 2031, workers aged 55 and above will constitute over 25% of the workforce in the Group of Seven countries, according to a Bain & Company report.

This is a nearly 10-percentage-point increase from the numbers recorded in 2011.

By 2031, it is estimated that Japanese workers aged 55 and above will make up almost 40% of the nation's workforce, according to the report titled ‘Better with age: The rising importance of older workers’.

Reflecting this global trend, around 41% of American workers are expecting to work beyond the age of 65, the report said, citing a Gallup survey. This marks a significant upturn as compared with the 12% who intended to do the same three decades ago.

However, an ageing workforce is not exclusive to developed economies. By the end of this decade, approximately 150 million jobs worldwide will be held by workers aged 55 and above, according to Bain's estimates. To put this in perspective, this figure is not far short of the entire current working population of the U.S.

According to the report, with an ageing population, work lives are lengthening. Also, fewer younger people are entering the workforce, which can be attributed to a combination of lower fertility rates and longer educational pursuits.