Higher The Exposure To Unsecured Book, Greater The Impact: Axis Bank's Sumit Bali

The capital consumption for the existing book will go up by about 25% incrementally, according to the group executive.

"For the NBFCs, it's a bit of a double whammy because not only will they have to increase the lending rate as the capital requirement for them goes up, but the pricing for them on the loans from the bank to the NBFC will also see an uptick because even their 25% risk weightage has been increased from the current level," he said.

The personal loan market should witness an uptick of around 50 to 75 basis points. "It could vary from institution to institution, but I think that's the ballpark number that will increase. And, therefore, the expectation is that it will also slow down the growth," Bali said.

The regulators possess a comprehensive understanding of the overall market, he said. Their ability to pinpoint pressure points and areas of concern enables them to take informed and strategic actions, Bali said. "Therefore, if you see the impact on banks, vis-à-vis the NBFC, it is limited; for an NBFC, it is higher."