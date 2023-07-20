Here's Why ICRA Upwardly Revised NBFCs' 2023-24 Growth Outlook

The growth of net interest margin and other income is expected to moderate due to an increase in the cost of funds. Even the operating expense is expected to increase, like many other banks, as issuers continue to expand in the fiscal, according to ICRA.

A marginal uptick in credit is expected due to higher stage one provisions. The sector is also expected to shift focus towards long-term funding, especially that coming from banks, the rating agency said.

ICRA estimated that the NBFCs and the HFCs would need incremental funding of about Rs 4.7–5 trillion in the current fiscal to manage the 13–15% AUM growth. The sector is expected to witness healthy growth and steady expansion in overall bank credit, while the trend of healthy market issuances and strong securitisation demand are expected to ensure the availability of funds, it said.

The unsecured loan segment is powering the overall growth of the NBFCs, according to ICRA. This is primarily due to digitisation, cross-selling, and a sharp rise in the share of personal loans as the sector expanded at a 33% compound annual growth rate in the last five years.

The share of unsecured loans may touch 26% by next March, rising sharply from 16% in March 2019. In the personal-loan segment, the NBFCs are primarily focused on small-ticket loans, according to ICRA.

Loans below Rs 5 lakh constituted over 70% of the personal-loan AUM, and the share of loans taken for a duration of less than a year was also increasing, ICRA said.

While NBFCs were expected to witness healthy growth in the fiscal due to the receding effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were four key monitorables—data protection, over-leveraging of borrowers, unseasoned loan books, and an evolving regulatory landscape, ICRA said.