Here's What Experts Say On Withdrawal Of Rs 2,000 Banknotes

The Rs 2,000 notes came in handy in 2016 as the economy was to be re-monetised after the note ban, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told BQ Prime. But the denomination is now at the end of its journey, with the RBI decision today only expediting the inevitable, he said.

Garg said the Rs 2,000 note was brought in as a safety wall or to use as an escape arrangement and it was "never" intended to be kept for long in the system. This is the reason that very soon after it served its purpose, it would have stopped being printed, he said. And over the last few years, it has increasingly gotten withdrawn from the system.

The RBI has only expedited the process by taking this measure, he said.

Garg said that before demonetisation in 2016, the RBI had actually proposed that "we should bring Rs 2,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 notes" because the Indian currency notes' value is very small. "Rs 500 note is only about $6–7, Rs 1,000 is only about $12–13. How much value can one buy with this note?"

It was "not incorrect" to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, but it was "ironical that you used a higher denomination note to re-monetise the economy", Garg said.