February Hottest Since 1901, Brace For More Heatwaves Till May, Says IMD

India's weather department has predicted a heatwave from March to May in most parts of the country after record temperatures in February.

The monthly average maximum temperature was the highest for February since 1901 across India, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The monthly averaged minimum temperature over was the fifth highest for February since 1901.

In the next three months, central and northwest regions are likely to witness above-normal temperatures, while the south peninsular region will have normal to below normal minimum temperatures, it said.