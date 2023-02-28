February Hottest Since 1901, Brace For More Heatwaves Till May, Says IMD
Maximum temperatures in March likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country.
India's weather department has predicted a heatwave from March to May in most parts of the country after record temperatures in February.
The monthly average maximum temperature was the highest for February since 1901 across India, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The monthly averaged minimum temperature over was the fifth highest for February since 1901.
In the next three months, central and northwest regions are likely to witness above-normal temperatures, while the south peninsular region will have normal to below normal minimum temperatures, it said.
The maximum temperatures in March will also remain above normal in most parts of the country, the department said in a release. However, there's a low probability of a heatwave over central India in March.
Currently, La Niña conditions—cooler-than expected waters that contribute to higher rainfall—are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The La Niña is likely to weaken and turn to El Nino—warmer-than-usual waters linked with poor rainfall—or neutral conditions during the pre-monsoon season, it said.
Factors like the Indian Ocean sea surface temperature will also influence the Indian climate, according to the IMD.
"At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System forecast indicates that the neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the pre-monsoon season."
Rainfall in March is likely to be normal at 83–117% of long-period average, the IMD said. "Below normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of northwest India, west-central India and some parts of east and northeast India."
The peninsular India, east-central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India are expected to have normal to above normal rainfall, it added.