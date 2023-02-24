Gujarat Presents Rs 3.01 Lakh Crore Budget; No New Taxes Proposed

The Gujarat government, on Friday, presented a Rs 3.01 lakh crore budget with no new taxes imposed on people.

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai presented the budgetary outlay for fiscal 2023-24 in the state Assembly in Gandhinagar. This was the first budget of the new Bharatiya Janata Party government headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who took office in December last year after the saffron outfit registered a landslide victory in the Assembly polls.