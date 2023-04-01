GST Mop-Up Rises 13% To Rs 1.60 Lakh Crore In March, Second Highest Collection Ever

GST collection grew 13% in March to Rs 1.60 lakh crore — the second highest mop-up since the rollout of the indirect tax regime.

The return filing during March 2023 has been the highest ever.

Gross GST revenue collected in March 2023 is Rs 1,60,122 crore, of which Central GST is Rs 29,546 crore, State GST is Rs 37,314 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 82,907 crore, including Rs 42,503 crore collected on import of goods, and cess is Rs 10,355 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The total gross collection for full 2022-23 fiscal stands at Rs 18.10 lakh crore, 22% higher than the previous year. The average gross monthly collection for the full year is Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

It is for the fourth time in the just gone by financial year that the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark, registering the second highest collection in March since the implementation of GST.