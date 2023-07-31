GST Evasion Nearly Doubled To Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore In FY23

Goods and Services Tax evasion data indicate that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes has detected evasion worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore in over 15,562 cases in fiscal 2023.

Of this, Rs 33,226 crore has been recovered and 190 arrests have been made, according to data presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament on Monday.

Over the last three years (FY21–FY23), GST evasion of Rs 2,54,235 crore has been detected. In the ongoing fiscal, evasion in 2,784 cases worth Rs 14,302 crore has been detected up to May 2023. The department has recovered Rs 5,716 crore and made 28 arrests.

Sitharaman presented year-wise data on GST and Income Tax evasion in a statement to the lower house during the monsoon session. This was in response to a question by Gujarat MLA Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt.