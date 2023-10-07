GST Council Meet Live: Online Gaming, Millet Flour, Bank Guarantees And More On Agenda

"In the meeting today, I am going to take up this issue and ask the GST council to make sure that these notices are withdrawn", says Delhi finance minister Atishi.

Atishi emphasized that more than 50,000 young individuals work in this sector, and it has also received foreign investments totaling Rs 17,000 crore. Therefore, it is crucial to withdraw the notices in order to safeguard the industry.

(With inputs from PTI)