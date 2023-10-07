GST Council Meet Live: Online Gaming, Millet Flour, Bank Guarantees And More On Agenda
Press Conference By Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Post 52nd GST Council Meeting
Union Finance Minister Will Chair 52nd GST Council Meeting At Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair the 52nd GST Council meeting at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, TODAY.
The meeting will be attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri @mppchaudhary, besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs (with Legislature)
Delhi Will Seek Withdrawal Of Tax Notices On Online Gaming Companies: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi
"In the meeting today, I am going to take up this issue and ask the GST council to make sure that these notices are withdrawn", says Delhi finance minister Atishi.
Atishi emphasized that more than 50,000 young individuals work in this sector, and it has also received foreign investments totaling Rs 17,000 crore. Therefore, it is crucial to withdraw the notices in order to safeguard the industry.
"Today is the 52nd GST Council meeting. Despite the Delhi Govt's opposition, a 28% tax was imposed on the online gaming industry. Even before this tax was implemented, GST council sent tax evasion notices for the last six years worth Rs 1.5"
Likely Agenda
Millet-based foods in powdered form are likely to get an exemption, according to the official.
Currently taxed at 18%, millets have been promoted under India's G20 presidency. The year 2023 was also declared the International Year of Millets by the United Nations General Assembly in 2021.
A series of demands over an alleged tax shortfall, extending from the gaming industry to the insurance and auto sectors, have been issued by GST authorities recently.
52nd Meeting Of The Goods and Services Tax
The 52nd meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council could take up technical matters like offering clarity on the slew of demand notices and a possible rate exemption on millet-based foods, according to an official.
The fitment committee report has maintained the status quo on many issues that were raised by the industry over time, the official with knowledge of the matter told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.