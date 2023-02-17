GST Council Meet: Here's What May Be On The Agenda

The 49th GST Council is likely to discuss two group-of-minister reports and a few fitment committee recommendations in its next meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, according to a senior official.

The two GoM reports include the setting up of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals and the mechanism to curb tax evasion in tobacco products, like pan masala and gutkha, the official quoted above said on the condition of anonymity..

Other items expected to be taken up for discussion include lowering the tax rate or exempting certain millets and millet-based foods, and lowering the tax levy on pencil sharpeners from 18% to 12%, according to the official.