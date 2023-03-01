GST Collections In February Dip Below Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore

The goods and services tax collections for February dipped below the Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The gross GST collections in February for transactions in January stood at Rs 1,49,577 crore, an increase of 12% over a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

It fell from Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the previous month. The statement said February is a shorter month with 28 days, which is also reflected in the collections.

To be sure, GST data is released with a month's lag and pertains to transactions in the preceding month.

Aditi Nayar, ICRA’s Chief Economist, views the dip in collections from a different perspective—where last month’s collections benefitted from quarter-ending inflows.

"The sequential dip in the GST collections in February 2023 is partly on account of the boost to the January figure from the quarter-ending inflows (for the month of December, which were remitted in the following month)."