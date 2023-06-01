GST Collections Grow 12% To Rs 1.57 Lakh Crore In May

The goods and services tax collections stayed above the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark in May.

The gross GST collections in May for transactions in April stood at Rs 1,57,090 crore, an increase of 12% over a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

The collections mark the revenue of the first month in fiscal 2024 and follow the all-time monthly high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in March, which benefited from a fiscal end boom.

This is the fifth time the collections have been above Rs 1.5 lakh crore since inception.

GST data is released with a month's lag and pertains to transactions over the preceding month.