Core Sector Growth Flat In April
The index of eight core industries grew by 3.5% year-on-year during the month, as compared with 3.6% in March.
Growth of India's eight core industries remained flat in April.
The index of eight core industries grew by 3.5% year-on-year during the month, as compared with 3.6% in March, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Sequentially, the index contracted by 8.5%.
Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.
Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (Year-on-Year)
Coal output rose 9%.
Crude oil output fell 3.5%.
Natural gas output declined 2.8%.
Refinery products fell 1.5%.
Fertiliser production grew 23.5%.
Steel output rose 12.1%.
Cement sector grew 11.6%.
Electricity output fell 1.4%.
