Core Sector Growth Flat In April

The index of eight core industries grew by 3.5% year-on-year during the month, as compared with 3.6% in March.

31 May 2023, 5:31 PM IST
A factory exterior. (Source: freepik)

Growth of India's eight core industries remained flat in April.

The index of eight core industries grew by 3.5% year-on-year during the month, as compared with 3.6% in March, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Sequentially, the index contracted by 8.5%.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.

Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (Year-on-Year)

  • Coal output rose 9%.

  • Crude oil output fell 3.5%.

  • Natural gas output declined 2.8%.

  • Refinery products fell 1.5%.

  • Fertiliser production grew 23.5%.

  • Steel output rose 12.1%.

  • Cement sector grew 11.6%.

  • Electricity output fell 1.4%.

