Core Sector Growth Flat In April

Growth of India's eight core industries remained flat in April.

The index of eight core industries grew by 3.5% year-on-year during the month, as compared with 3.6% in March, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Sequentially, the index contracted by 8.5%.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity count among the core sectors, comprising 40% of the Index of Industrial Production.