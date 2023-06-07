Great Opportunity For India To Attract Investments, Says Moody's Analytics

India's recent GDP numbers were strong and it positions the country as one of the strongest growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Steve Cochrane of Moody's Analytics.

"6.4-6.5% is the GDP we have forecasted, which is pretty strong for India," said Cochrane, chief APAC economist at Moody's Analytics, in an interview with BQ Prime's Murali Swaminathan.

One of the positive factors that helps keep the Indian economy going is that the gross value added is broad across industries and not just sticking to a specific industry, Cochrane said.