Government To Sell Onions At Rs 25 A Kilo, Not Considering Imports For Now, Says Piyush Goyal

The central government has begun distribution of onions at a subsidised price of Rs 25 per kg as concerns mount around its price rise adding to food inflation.

Distribution of onions at subsidised rates across major consumption areas will increase from this week, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal told the media in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Goyal said onion procurement by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation would increase from the current procurement levels of 5 lakh tonnes if necessary.

The government has announced it would procure onion stock at Rs 2,410 per quintal through the NCCF and the Nafed.