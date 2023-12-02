Government To Approve Up To 11 Testing Labs For Cotton, Textiles: Piyush Goyal

Addressing the four-day 81st Plenary Meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee that started on Saturday, the minister said, "We want the most modern and high-quality testing laboratories to come up in different parts of the country, so that we can ensure that right from the farm till it reaches the consumers, we will make sure that very high quality textiles are available and are produced in India and are exported from India."

The government will initially roll out 10-11 laboratories in different parts of the country, seven of which will be hosted in the seven textile research associations and in another 3-4 locations that will cover the entire country wherever cotton is grown, Goyal said.