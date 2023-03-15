Government Seeks Tighter Control Over Non-Essential Imports

As of February, merchandise exports contracted for the third month in a row. Exports dropped 8.8% to $33.88 billion on a year-on-year basis.

However, the country's overall exports, including both merchandise and services, reported a growth of 7.81% on a yearly basis in February 2023, reaching $63.02 billion, backed by robust services exports.

At the current pace, India is "optimistic" about reaching its export target for fiscal 2023 which is set at $750 billion, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

"We will be meeting overall trade targets. Services exports are doing very well and we have also been able to contain our imports because that was also a concern," he said, during the trade data press conference.

Barthwal credited the overall momentum of trade to exporters and export promotion councils, despite global challenges.

The February data also highlighted that the deficit has narrowed to $17.43 billion, the lowest in 13 months.

Barthwal said the ministry was exploring strategies to contain inessential imports and strengthen control over imports