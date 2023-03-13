Government Seeks Nod For Rs 2.7 Lakh Crore Additional Spending
Fertiliser subsidy and defence pension are a significant expenditure item in the second supplementary demand for grants.
The Union government sought an approval from Parliament on Monday for additional spending for key departments, such as fertiliser subsidy and defence pensions.
The second batch of supplementary demand for grants for fiscal 2023 includes 73 grants and three appropriations with a net outgo of Rs 1.48 lakh crore out of the total additional spend of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.
"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,70,508.89 crore," the Finance Ministry said in a statement on its second and final supplementary demand for grants. "Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,48,133.23 crore and gross additional expenditure," it said.
The balance of Rs 1,22,374 crore is matched by savings.
Additionally, the government has provisioned for a token amount of Rs 1.29 crore, with Rs 1 lakh for each item of expenditure to enable re-appropriation of savings.
Top Spends: Ferilisers, Defence Pensions
Fertilisers—both P&K and urea-based—continue to swell up the government's expenditure bill.
The One Rank, One Pension Scheme—which the cabinet cleared in December—is also a significant expenditure item in the second supplementary demand for grants.
Additional Fund Outlays Sought
Fertiliser Subsidy: Rs 36,325 crore
The break-up of the fertiliser subsidy is as follows: Payment for indigenous P&K subsidy for Rs 10,000 crore and imported P&K subsidy for Rs 11,000 crore. The total of Rs 21,000 crore include recoupment of advance of Rs 6,000 crore drawn from Contingency Fund of India.
In terms of urea subsidy, Rs 8,853.9 crore is earmarked towards indigenous urea subsidy, while Rs 6,471.5 crore is for imported urea subsidy. Again, a recoupment of advance towards the Contingency Fund of India for Rs 4,000 crore has been tabled.
According to revised estimates, the government's total spend on fertilisers in the current fiscal is expected to be at Rs 2.25 lakh crore, which was revised upwards from the budget estimate of Rs 1.05 lakh crore.
Other provisions for expenditure include:
Transfers to Universal Service Obligation Fund under the Department of Telecommunications: Rs 25,000 crore.
Payment of regular pension and arrear component of One Rank One Pension: Rs 33,718 crore.
Transfer of GST compensation to states: Rs 29,617 crore.