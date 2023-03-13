Government Seeks Nod For Rs 2.7 Lakh Crore Additional Spending

The Union government sought an approval from Parliament on Monday for additional spending for key departments, such as fertiliser subsidy and defence pensions.

The second batch of supplementary demand for grants for fiscal 2023 includes 73 grants and three appropriations with a net outgo of Rs 1.48 lakh crore out of the total additional spend of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,70,508.89 crore," the Finance Ministry said in a statement on its second and final supplementary demand for grants. "Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,48,133.23 crore and gross additional expenditure," it said.

The balance of Rs 1,22,374 crore is matched by savings.

Additionally, the government has provisioned for a token amount of Rs 1.29 crore, with Rs 1 lakh for each item of expenditure to enable re-appropriation of savings.