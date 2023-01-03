ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Government Retains 7.1% Interest Rate On General Provident Fund For Q4

In the previous quarter ended December 31, the General Provident Fund interest was similar at 7.1%
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@rupixen?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">rupixen.com</a>/<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Provident-Fund?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: rupixen.com/Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

The central government on Tuesday kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1% for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund and other similar funds.

In the previous quarter ended Dec. 31, the General Provident Fund interest was similar at 7.1%.

The rate is valid from Jan. 1, 2023, to Mar. 31, 2023, the Finance Ministry said in a notification. The rate will be in force with effect from Jan. 1, 2023, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT