Government Retains 7.1% Interest Rate On General Provident Fund For Q4
The central government on Tuesday kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1% for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund and other similar funds.In the previous quarter ended Dec. 31, the General Provident Fund interest was similar at 7.1%.
The rate is valid from Jan. 1, 2023, to Mar. 31, 2023, the Finance Ministry said in a notification. The rate will be in force with effect from Jan. 1, 2023, it said.
