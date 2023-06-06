Government Removes Procurement Ceiling For Certain Pulses Under Price Support Scheme

The Union government has removed procurement ceilings on some pulses in a move to curb inflationary pressures and boost supply,

The procurement ceiling of 40% for tur, urad and masoor under the Price Support Scheme operations for 2023-24 have been removed, according to a release on Tuesday.

The decision assures the procurement of these pulses from farmers at the minimum support price without ceilings.

The assured procurement of these pulses by the government at remunerative prices will help motivate the farmers to enhance sowing area in respect of tur, urad and masoor in the upcoming kharif and rabi sowing seasons in order to enhance the production, it said.