Government Monetised Enemy Properties Worth Rs 3,400 Crore

Enemy properties are those left behind by people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China after leaving India during the partition and post the 1962 and 1965 wars.

"The Custodian of Enemy Property for India has realised a total of Rs 3,407.98 crore from disposal of enemy properties which include 7,52,83,287 shares (for Rs 2,708.9 crore) of 152 companies in 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, and Rs 699.08 crore as revenue receipts," an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.

Altogether, 1699.79 grams of vested gold has also been sold for Rs 49,14,071 and 28.896 kilogram of silver ornaments have been disposed of for Rs 10,92,175 in January 2021 through Government of India Mint, Mumbai as per provisions of the Enemy Property Act, he said.