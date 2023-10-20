Government Looking At Ways To Cut Debt, Says Finance Minister
The government is staring at a fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in FY24.
The Ministry of Finance is looking at ways to cut down the overall debt levels of the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
The government is very conscious of its debt levels and is watching how some emerging market countries are managing their debt, she said at the Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday.
"...In the Ministry (of Finance), we are looking at ways in which we can bring down the overall debt. And, I am sure we are going to be very successful in that because I have heard some very well-streamlined (ways) to meet India’s aspirational requirements, but deal with it with a sense of responsibility, so that our coming generations don’t feel the (debt) burden," she said.
This comes as India’s public debt was raised as a concern by credit rating agencies, during talks of a sovereign credit rating upgrade.
The minister also said that the government is wary of the 'bang-for-the-buck argument', where the public money that is spent yields good returns.
"...That is why we took the route to spend public money by creating public infrastructure, so that we have better returns for every rupee spent, rather than go by the temptation that was being periodically thrown at us, to 'give money in hands of the people, they are suffering'. We didn't. We dared not to do it. (And) I think, some principles of economics stand the test of time."
India's Union budget 2023 set an ambitious capital expenditure target of Rs 10 lakh crore, a 33% rise from the budgetary target in 2022.
The government is staring at a fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in FY24 and a fiscal aim to reach a deficit figure of 4.5% of GDP by FY26.