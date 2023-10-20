Government Looking At Ways To Cut Debt, Says Finance Minister

The Ministry of Finance is looking at ways to cut down the overall debt levels of the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The government is very conscious of its debt levels and is watching how some emerging market countries are managing their debt, she said at the Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday.

"...In the Ministry (of Finance), we are looking at ways in which we can bring down the overall debt. And, I am sure we are going to be very successful in that because I have heard some very well-streamlined (ways) to meet India’s aspirational requirements, but deal with it with a sense of responsibility, so that our coming generations don’t feel the (debt) burden," she said.

This comes as India’s public debt was raised as a concern by credit rating agencies, during talks of a sovereign credit rating upgrade.