Government Looking At 50 Crore Passenger Capacity At Six Major Airports

The government is targeting an annual passenger capacity of 50 crore at six major metro airports in India, along with the construction of newer airports, Rajiv Bansal, secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said.

The current annual capacity at the Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata airports is 32 crore. Delhi alone will be able to handle 10 crore passengers with the expansion of Terminal 1, which is expected to be completed by October, Bansal said at the Capa India Aviation Summit 2023.

The new airports at Navi Mumbai and Jewar are expected to start operations by the end of next year, Bansal said. They will help decongest the existing Delhi and Mumbai airports.]