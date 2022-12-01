Government Invites Bids To Sell 50.79% Stake In NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant

The central government has invited expressions of interest from interested parties to sell 50.79% of its stake in NMDC Ltd.'s Nagarnar steel plant.

The government holds a total stake of 60.79% in the Nagarnar steel plant. NMDC will retain 10% after the sale, while the balance 39.21% is public shareholding.

The due date for submitting the EoIs is Jan. 27, 2023 by 5:00 PM, according to a notification on the website of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

India is looking at a disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore this fiscal. The department has garnered disinvestment receipts of Rs 28,382.67 crore so far.