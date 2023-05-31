Fiscal Deficit Reaches 7.5% Of Full-Year Target In April

The central government's fiscal deficit for the first month of fiscal 2024 reached 7.5% of the full-year budgeted target, nearly double from the same period last year.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 1.33 lakh crore, against the budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore.

Net tax revenues and non-tax revenues reported sharp contractions of 13.9% and 8.2%, respectively, noted Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head of research and outreach, ICRA Ltd. This is amidst a 15.2% rise in revenue expenditure and a 0.6% fall in capex that may have been hampered by unseasonal rains, she said.

The union government also received a higher-than-budgeted dividend surplus from the Reserve Bank of India, which is likely to help cushion any undershooting in other revenue streams or overshooting in expenses relative to respective budget estimates, Nayar said.

Tax revenue (net to the centre) in the first month came in at Rs 1.58 lakh crore, accounting for 6.8% of the full year's tax target of Rs 23.3 lakh crore. Whereas, non-tax revenue stood at Rs 10,958 crore, achieving a mere 3.6% of the target.