Government Earmarks Rs 1.43 Lakh Crore As Incentive For Power Reforms In FY24

The government has earmarked Rs 1,43,332 crore as incentives states can avail through additional borrowing for undertaking reforms in the power sector in fiscal 2024.

Twelve states have received the central government's permission for additional borrowings worth Rs 66,413 crore cumulatively over the last two years for enacting power sector reforms, according to a statement by the Finance Ministry.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have received the additional borrowing capacity for reforms undertaken in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

"States that were unable to complete the reform process in 2021-22 and 2022-23 may also benefit from the additional borrowing earmarked for 2023-24, if they carry out the reforms in the current financial year," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.