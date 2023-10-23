Government Capex Crosses Halfway Mark For FY24, Says Official

The government has spent in excess of 50% of the capital expenditure towards the end of October, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.

The government is staring at a Rs 10 lakh crore target for the current fiscal, which is 36% higher than the capital expenditure for FY23.

According to data from the Controller General of Accounts, the government spent Rs 7.36 lakh crore last fiscal against a budgetary target of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

Government data also highlights that in the April-August 2023 period, it had spent 37.4% of the budgetary capex. BQ Prime had reported that this was over 40% of capex towards the end of September.

The official quoted above, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed optimism about meeting the projected fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP and reaching the budgeted receipts and expenditures.

There is no reason to believe the fiscal deficit target for FY24 will not be met, the person said. The central government will follow the glide path to reduce fiscal deficit to below 4.5% by FY26, the official said.

Till August, revenue receipts added to Rs 10.13 lakh crore, or 39% of the budget target, and revenue expenditure had reached 37% of the budget estimates to around Rs 13 lakh crore.

The government has begun its pre-budget consultations with various line ministries, as part of a larger exercise that began in October. Discussions on a total of 102 demands are expected to be completed by mid-November.