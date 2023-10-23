Government Capex Crosses Halfway Mark For FY24, Says Official
The government stares at a Rs 10 lakh crore capex target in the current fiscal, 36% more than FY23.
The government has spent in excess of 50% of the capital expenditure towards the end of October, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.
The government is staring at a Rs 10 lakh crore target for the current fiscal, which is 36% higher than the capital expenditure for FY23.
According to data from the Controller General of Accounts, the government spent Rs 7.36 lakh crore last fiscal against a budgetary target of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.
Government data also highlights that in the April-August 2023 period, it had spent 37.4% of the budgetary capex. BQ Prime had reported that this was over 40% of capex towards the end of September.
The official quoted above, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed optimism about meeting the projected fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP and reaching the budgeted receipts and expenditures.
There is no reason to believe the fiscal deficit target for FY24 will not be met, the person said. The central government will follow the glide path to reduce fiscal deficit to below 4.5% by FY26, the official said.
Till August, revenue receipts added to Rs 10.13 lakh crore, or 39% of the budget target, and revenue expenditure had reached 37% of the budget estimates to around Rs 13 lakh crore.
The government has begun its pre-budget consultations with various line ministries, as part of a larger exercise that began in October. Discussions on a total of 102 demands are expected to be completed by mid-November.
Small Savings Scheme To Cushion Government Confidence
The government has also seen healthy net collections in terms of small savings.
The new Mahila Samman Savings Scheme net collections accrued Rs 13,512 crore to the government till the end of September
Senior citizens scheme net collections for the same period touched Rs 74,675 crore, according to the official quoted above. In comparison, an amount of Rs 28,715 crore was collected over the same period last year, marking a jump of over 160% annually.
The government finances its fiscal deficit with a combination of borrowings and investments made to the National Small Savings Fund.
However, despite the boost in small savings, the government stuck to its FY24 borrowing plan in the second half of the fiscal. In September, the government announced it would borrow Rs 6.55 lakh crore, or 42.45%, of the total Rs 15.43 lakh crore budgeted in the second half of the current year.