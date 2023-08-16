Government Approves Rs 13,000 Crore 'PM Vishwakarma' Scheme

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years that will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.