Government Appoints Sanjay Agarwal As CBIC Chairman

The government has appointed Sanjay Kumar Agarwal as chairman of the CentraI Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Agarwal is an Indian Revenue Service Officer of the 1988 batch and previously served as member of CBIC, according to a government notification issued on Saturday.

His predecessor Vivek Johri superannuated on July 31 this year.

Additionally, IRS Officer Surjit Bhujabal—who served as Principal Director General at the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in New Delhi—has now been appointed as member of CBIC. Bhujabal also belongs to the 1988 batch of the IRS.