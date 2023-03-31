Government Announces Small Savings Interest Rate Hike For First Quarter Of New Fiscal

The central government raised interest rates in several of the small savings schemes for the first quarter of the fiscal starting April 1, 2023.

The National Savings Certificate saw the largest increase of 70 basis points to 7.7%, followed by hikes in five-year time (7.5%) and five-year recurring deposits (6.2%) of 40 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively, according to a notification issued on Friday by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme's interest rate has increased by 20 basis points to 8.20%, while the Monthly Income Account Scheme's interest rate was hiked by 30 basis points to 7.4%.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme's interest rate was raised 40 basis points to 8%.

The National Savings Certificate will now yield 7.7% interest, as compared with 7% earlier, with a shorter maturity period of 115 months, down from 120 months earlier.

Small savings schemes are fixed-income investments made available by the government that offer risk-free, guaranteed returns. The rates on these investments are reviewed every three months.