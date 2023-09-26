Government Aims 60% Of Wheat Area Under Climate Resilient Varieties In Rabi Season

"We have seen how rainfall patterns are changing. We had a deficit in June, a surplus in July, dry in August and again excess rainfall in September. As a result, there is a five per cent rainfall deficit in the country."

There is also a severe deficit in reservoirs in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Karnataka compared to the 10-year average, he noted.

Taking into consideration the reservoir level and ground resources, Ahuja said the state governments should plan for the rabi season.