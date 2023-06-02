Goldman Sachs Sees RBI Pausing Again On June 8 Review

Going forward, we see average headline inflation at 5.3% in 2023, which is within the RBI target of 2-6%. This means that in Q2 of 2023 (Q1 of FY24) headline inflation is likely to be around 50 bps below the most recent RBI forecast. This will have the RBI keeping the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in the June 8 policy meeting and expect the central bank to remain on hold till the end of the year, the agency said in the report.