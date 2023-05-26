Goldman Sachs Raises India's 2023 GDP Forecast To 6.3%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised the Indian economic growth forecast by 30 basis points for 2023, citing a boost in net exports.

India's GDP growth forecast was increased to 6.3% year-on-year for the calendar year 2023 from the 6% it predicted earlier.

The brokerage expects GDP growth of 4.9% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of 5.1%.

"On a year-on-year basis, our Q2-Q4 CY23 GDP growth forecast is 6.5%, 5.9%, and 8.1%, respectively, versus 9.4%, 5.4%, and 5.7% (forecasted) previously," it said.