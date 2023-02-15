Global Slowdown Could Be A Challenge For Indian Exporters: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman asked exporters to be more critical in their assessment of what's happening in India and abroad.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday cautioned that a global recession or a slowdown could be a challenge for Indian exporters, who should constantly engage with the government on the issue.
"Indian exporters must be more receptive of what's happening over there (abroad) and foresee how it will pan out for them and constantly keep engaging with the government," she said, at Assocham's post-budget interaction event in New Delhi.
In terms of imports, Sitharaman said that while India aims to be self-reliant, it can't be inward-looking. "There are still several MSMEs who need critical components from outside."
The Finance Ministry is keeping an eye on both imports and exports, to check flooding or surge of imported goods and see what could hurt Indian industry, she said.
"Be more critical of your assessment of what's happening in India and abroad," the Finance Minister told the exporters, asking them to offer constant inputs to the government as it "will help us".
GST On Petroleum Awaits Consensus
Earlier on Wednesday, the minister also attended a post-budget interaction at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She told the industry bodies that the focus on capex has been emphasised in the budget.
Sitharaman highlighted that for the last three–four years, there had been a consistent emphasis on public capital expenditure and this year's budget saw a 30% increase in capex.
"This is the first time in many years that the capex has reached a double-digit amount, making it the clear focus of this budget," she said.
Regarding the industry's query on including petrol and petroleum products in the ambit of the goods and services tax, Sitharaman said the states via the GST Council were yet to determine the rate of taxation on petroleum products.
According to Sitharaman, her predecessor—the late Arun Jaitley—had included a provision to include petrol in the GST ambit. However, a consensus with the members of the GST Council is yet to be achieved, she said.