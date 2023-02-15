Global Slowdown Could Be A Challenge For Indian Exporters: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday cautioned that a global recession or a slowdown could be a challenge for Indian exporters, who should constantly engage with the government on the issue.

"Indian exporters must be more receptive of what's happening over there (abroad) and foresee how it will pan out for them and constantly keep engaging with the government," she said, at Assocham's post-budget interaction event in New Delhi.

In terms of imports, Sitharaman said that while India aims to be self-reliant, it can't be inward-looking. "There are still several MSMEs who need critical components from outside."

The Finance Ministry is keeping an eye on both imports and exports, to check flooding or surge of imported goods and see what could hurt Indian industry, she said.

"Be more critical of your assessment of what's happening in India and abroad," the Finance Minister told the exporters, asking them to offer constant inputs to the government as it "will help us".