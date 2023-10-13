Ghar Kharcha: Signs Of Relief

India's retail inflation continued to ease in September, led by a deceleration in vegetable prices, bringing relief to households.

Retail inflation stood at 5.02% in September, compared to 6.83% in August. Food and beverage inflation was 6.3% in September, as against 9.19% in August.

After having to pay high prices for vegetables, such as tomatoes, for the past two months, Indian households are likely to have seen relief, according to official data. Tomato prices corrected by 21.5% on an annual basis and by 64.9% on a sequential basis. While potato prices also saw a sequential correction, onion prices rose.

However, food inflation—excluding vegetables and fruits—was at 6.7%, and non-volatile food inflation remained elevated at around 9%, according to Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. Further, high-frequency data in October points to a rise in prices of cereals, pulses, and fruits, while vegetable prices continue to moderate, he said.